Smoothing out the bumps: Pavement replacement project on part of Highway 101 in Ventura County done

A three year project to replace the pavement on a heavily used section of Highway 101 in Ventura County is complete.

The $44 million project included rebuilding more than four miles of the highway from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals. At times, lanes were closed and traffic was even shifted to lanes on the opposite side of the highway to get the work done. Nearly 75,000 motorists a day use the section of the highway.

Work included demolishing sections of the old highway and pouring nearly 50,000 cubic feet of new concrete. More than 7400 feet of new guardrails were also added.

The project also included improving drainage to the highway, and the installation of electronic sensors to allow better monitoring of traffic in the area.