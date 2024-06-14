It was first reported as a road rage death on the Central Coast, but the real story was different
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in what prosecutors say was an accidental shooting.
It was initially reported as a road rage incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. But, investigators thought there was something wrong with the story told by the three people who drove the wounded man to a hospital.
This week, Daniel Jacobo was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and filing a false police report in connection with the November 2022 death of Alexander MonteroPille.
The four people were driving in a rural area of Arroyo Grande. Prosecutors say they had been drinking, and smoking marijuana.
They say Jacobo was firing a gun out a window at a hillside, and when he brought it back inside, he fired a round which accidentally struck the driver, who later died. He admitted they made up the road rage story to try to cover up the death. Jacobo is facing a four year jail sentence as a result of his conviction.