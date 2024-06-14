It was first reported as a road rage death on the Central Coast, but the real story was different

It was initially reported as a road rage incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. But, investigators thought there was something wrong with the story told by the three people who drove the wounded man to a hospital.

This week, Daniel Jacobo was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and filing a false police report in connection with the November 2022 death of Alexander MonteroPille.

The four people were driving in a rural area of Arroyo Grande. Prosecutors say they had been drinking, and smoking marijuana.

They say Jacobo was firing a gun out a window at a hillside, and when he brought it back inside, he fired a round which accidentally struck the driver, who later died. He admitted they made up the road rage story to try to cover up the death. Jacobo is facing a four year jail sentence as a result of his conviction.

