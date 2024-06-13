Arson? Investigators looking at fire at home construction site on Central Coast
Two homes destroyed, and two damaged in San Luis Obispo blaze.
Investigators are trying to determine if a fire which destroyed or damaged a number of homes under construction on the Central Coast was the result of arson.
It happened Tuesday night, on Legacy Lane in San Luis Obispo.
Firefighters arrived to find multiple buildings burning.
Two of the homes under construction were totally destroyed, and two others were damaged. No one was hurt.