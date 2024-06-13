2024
California Coast News

Arson? Investigators looking at fire at home construction site on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:16 PM PDT
A fire destroyed two homes, and damaged two others under construction in San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo Police Department
Two homes destroyed, and two damaged in San Luis Obispo blaze.

Investigators are trying to determine if a fire which destroyed or damaged a number of homes under construction on the Central Coast was the result of arson.

It happened Tuesday night, on Legacy Lane in San Luis Obispo.

Firefighters arrived to find multiple buildings burning.

Two of the homes under construction were totally destroyed, and two others were damaged. No one was hurt.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
