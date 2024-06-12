Celebrating the end of slavery: Santa Barbara's Juneteenth block party set for Saturday
Music, crafts, food and games will highlight the day long event in Santa Barbara Funk Zone.
The holiday Juneteenth is June 19, but one Tri-Counties community is celebrating it with a huge block party this weekend.
What’s being called Juneteeth Santa Barbara will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The block party will be on the 100 block of Gray Avenue, which is in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.
There will be live music performances, a return of the Black Artisan’s market, food trucks, booths with community groups, and kids activities.
It’s Santa Barbara’s seventh annual Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth is a federal holiday which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.