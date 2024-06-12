2024
California Coast News

Celebrating the end of slavery: Santa Barbara's Juneteenth block party set for Saturday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:22 PM PDT
Juneteenth Santa Barbara Committee

Music, crafts, food and games will highlight the day long event in Santa Barbara Funk Zone.

The holiday Juneteenth is June 19, but one Tri-Counties community is celebrating it with a huge block party this weekend.

What’s being called Juneteeth Santa Barbara will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The block party will be on the 100 block of Gray Avenue, which is in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

There will be live music performances, a return of the Black Artisan’s market, food trucks, booths with community groups, and kids activities.

It’s Santa Barbara’s seventh annual Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth is a federal holiday which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
