Man arrested for shooting death of Ventura County teen

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a Ventura County teenager.

A 17-year-old boy was shot at the intersection of Yucca and “F” Streets in Oxnard. The teen died the day after the April 15th shooting.

Detectives worked on the case for the last few months, and were finally able to identify a suspect.

This week, Jose Alberto Salazar of Oxnard was arrested for the killing. The 29-year-old man was already in jail on an unrelated charge when he was arrested. There’s no word on a possible motive for the shooting.