2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man arrested for shooting death of Ventura County teen

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 11, 2024 at 3:06 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

There's no word of on a possible motive for the April killing.

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a Ventura County teenager.

A 17-year-old boy was shot at the intersection of Yucca and “F” Streets in Oxnard. The teen died the day after the April 15th shooting.

Detectives worked on the case for the last few months, and were finally able to identify a suspect.

This week, Jose Alberto Salazar of Oxnard was arrested for the killing. The 29-year-old man was already in jail on an unrelated charge when he was arrested. There’s no word on a possible motive for the shooting.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoxnard shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco