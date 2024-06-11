Goodbye, Ventura County! The Rams have their final practice at their Thousand Oaks training facility

The Los Angeles Rams officially said goodbye to their training facility in Ventura County.

When the Rams moved from St. Louis to back to Los Angeles in 2016, they built a temporary training facility on the California Lutheran University campus in Thousand Oaks.

The complex of football fields and modular buildings has been their training home for the last eight years. But, they are set to move to another temporary site in Woodland Hills later this year. The team is planning a permanent training facility.

On Tuesday, the Rams had what was expected to be their last practice at the Thousand Oaks facility.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.