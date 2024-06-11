Blitz! 19 arrested in law enforcement operation targeting organized retail theft in Ventura County

It’s being called a blitz, one which focused on organized retail theft in Ventura County. 19 people were arrested following a weekend long operation at a factory outlets complex.

It was a huge operation focused on theft at the Camarillo Factory Outlets. Because of the concentration of upscale stores, the outlets have been a prime target for organized theft rings.

The new Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force put together the three day long blitz. Security personnel from the outlets, along with law enforcement staff from five agencies took part in the operation.

They arrested 17 adults, and two juveniles. 16 of the 19 people arrested were from the Los Angeles area.

Officers say they seized thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise, a gun, drugs, and burglary tools.

