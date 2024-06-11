2024
Blitz! 19 arrested in law enforcement operation targeting organized retail theft in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 11, 2024 at 5:57 PM PDT
Some of the items seized by members of a law enforcment task force focused on organized retail theft in Ventura County.
Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force
It’s being called a blitz, one which focused on organized retail theft in Ventura County. 19 people were arrested following a weekend long operation at a factory outlets complex.

It was a huge operation focused on theft at the Camarillo Factory Outlets. Because of the concentration of upscale stores, the outlets have been a prime target for organized theft rings.

The new Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force put together the three day long blitz. Security personnel from the outlets, along with law enforcement staff from five agencies took part in the operation.

They arrested 17 adults, and two juveniles. 16 of the 19 people arrested were from the Los Angeles area.

Officers say they seized thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise, a gun, drugs, and burglary tools.

 

 

 

 

 

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
