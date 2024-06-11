2024
California Coast News

Believe it or not, one Tri-Counties city is making it cheaper do do business in the city

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:53 PM PDT

Goleta is cutting its business license fees.

We constantly hear about everything becoming more expensive. A city in the Tri-Counties is doing the exact opposite, lowering its business license fees.

Starting next month, Goleta is reducing fees for businesses which have a fixed location in the city from $241 to $137.

Businesses which operate in the city, but don’t have a fixed location like plumbers will also see a drop. Those licenses will go from $241 down to $57.

Goleta officials say they’ve been able to streamline their business licensing process, which is saving money. They say the fees aren’t a tax, and are intended to cover the cost of issuing them, as well as reviews for compliance.
