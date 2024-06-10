2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man enters not guilty pleas to charges related to death of Jewish protester in Thousand Oaks

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:37 PM PDT
Paul Kessler died after being injured during a November protest in Thousand Oaks.
X
Paul Kessler died after being injured during a November protest in Thousand Oaks.

Death occured as a result of confrontation during competing Mideast demonstrations.

A Ventura County man pled not guilty to charges in connection with the death of a Jewish protester during competing demonstrations in Thousand Oaks.

Loay Alnaji entered the not guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter and felony battery charges stemming from the incident last November.

Alnaji was part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thousand Oaks Boulevard. Prosecutors say he and pro-Israeli protestor Paul Kessler got intro a confrontation, and Alnaji hit him with a megaphone. Kessler fell backwards and hit his head on the ground. He died a short time later at a hospital. The incident made international headlines.

Alnaji is free on bail. The college professor from Moorpark is set to appear in court next in September for a pretrial conference.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsconejo valleythousand oakswestlake village
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco