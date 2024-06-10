Highway 101 reopens in central Santa Barbara County after being closed for hours by fire.

Highway 101 has reopened after a fire involving a car carrier destroyed four exotic cars and closed a section of the highway in Santa Barbara County.

It happened just after two a.m. Monday, between Buellton and Gaviota. Exactly what happened is still unclear. The driver of the truck tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but it quickly spread to the entire big rig, as well as nearby brush.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the nearby hills. They knocked down the fire in about a half hour. No injuries were reported.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours, with traffic between northern and southern Santa Barbara County rerouted onto Highway 154.

