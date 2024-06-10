2024
Highway 101 reopens in central Santa Barbara County after being closed for hours by fire.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 10, 2024 at 1:26 PM PDT
A car carrier fire closed a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County for several hours Monday morning.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
No one hurt in early morning blaze, which involved a big rig carrying exotic cars.

Highway 101 has reopened after a fire involving a car carrier destroyed four exotic cars and closed a section of the highway in Santa Barbara County.

It happened just after two a.m. Monday, between Buellton and Gaviota. Exactly what happened is still unclear. The driver of the truck tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but it quickly spread to the entire big rig, as well as nearby brush.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the nearby hills. They knocked down the fire in about a half hour. No injuries were reported.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours, with traffic between northern and southern Santa Barbara County rerouted onto Highway 154.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
