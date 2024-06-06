UC Santa Barbara reverses controversial changes planned for location of commencement ceremonies

UC Santa Barbara has apparently reversed course on controversial plans to change where some of its commencement ceremonies will be held.

Earlier this week, UCSB announced that seven commencement ceremonies set for June 14–16 will be relocated from the traditional spot on a lawn bordering the campus lagoon to the university’s Recreation Center Fields. Some students circulated a petition calling for the ceremonies to take place as originally planned.

The university announced that it’s dropping the plans to move the ceremonies, and will hold them in the traditional area.

Guests will still need tickets, and there’s a limit of 12 guests per graduate. The university’s website says people entering could have to go through security screening.

The university’s original online posting about the changes gives no explanation as to why the changes were planned, or whether they were linked to security concerns about the Mideast protests which have been taking place at some university campuses.

