Sexual predator in Ventura County sentenced to more than a half century in prison

A serial sexual predator has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for a string of attacks in Ventura County.

Prosecutors say between 2017 and 2020, Edgar Rodriguez Ruelas attacked five female victims in the Thousand Oaks and Oak Park areas. They say in three cases, he assaulted teens or women on hike trials, and in the other two cases, the attacks occurred in the victims homes.

He was finally arrested when surveillance video from a neighborhood caught the Woodland Hills man’s car leaving the scene of the fifth attack. DNA evidence was used to link Ruelas to a number of the assaults.

The 42-year-old man was convicted of five felony counts. He received the maximum sentence allowed by law.