Smarter than the average bear? Bear visits Central Coast neighborhood, becomes social media hit.

It was quite the event for a Central Coast neighborhood. A 250 pound bear wandered into the community, apparently taking a few wrong turns and ending up in the middle of some homes.

It happened early Tuesday morning, near Osos and Peach Streets in San Luis Obispo. The bear first turned up in someone's backyard, and then wandered around.

San Luis Obispo Police officers say the bear was very calm, and appeared to be trying to find its way back into the wild. Officers positioned themselves arounnd the area so the bear would stay in the same place.

Then, State Fish and Wildlife officer arrived, and tranquilized the bear so it could be safely relocated back into the wild.