2024
California Coast News

Smarter than the average bear? Bear visits Central Coast neighborhood, becomes social media hit.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:25 PM PDT
A bear wandered into a San Luis Obispo neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police kept an eye on it until state Fish and Game officers could come to tranquilize it, and return it to the wild.
San Luis Obispo Police
250 pound bear wanders into San Luis Obispo neighborhood. It was tranquilized, and relocated back into the wild.

It was quite the event for a Central Coast neighborhood. A 250 pound bear wandered into the community, apparently taking a few wrong turns and ending up in the middle of some homes.

It happened early Tuesday morning, near Osos and Peach Streets in San Luis Obispo. The bear first turned up in someone's backyard, and then wandered around.

San Luis Obispo Police officers say the bear was very calm, and appeared to be trying to find its way back into the wild. Officers positioned themselves arounnd the area so the bear would stay in the same place.

Then, State Fish and Wildlife officer arrived, and tranquilized the bear so it could be safely relocated back into the wild.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
