Work set to start on new public safety buildings on Central Coast

Work is officially getting underway this week on a $53 million project to build new homes for some public safety agencies on the Central Coast.

The City of Pismo Beach is getting new police and fire stations to replace their old, undersized facilities. The new buildings will be built on city property at Wadsworth Avenue and Bello Street, which was home to the existing police and fire stations. The project calls for the demolition of those buildings, as well as the old city hall, and some tennis courts.

The Police Department is getting a new, two story 20,000 square foot building. The Fire Department will get a 14,000 square foot home. The goal is to have the new headquarters completed, and ready for use by the end of 2025.

