2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Work set to start on new public safety buildings on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 4, 2024 at 9:54 AM PDT
City of Pismo Beach
The Pismo Beach Police Department is getting a new, 20,000 square foot headquarters, and the Fire Department will have a 14,000 square foot new home.

Pismo Beach Police, Fire Departments getting badly needed new homes, to replace smaller, outdated facilities.

Work is officially getting underway this week on a $53 million project to build new homes for some public safety agencies on the Central Coast.

The City of Pismo Beach is getting new police and fire stations to replace their old, undersized facilities. The new buildings will be built on city property at Wadsworth Avenue and Bello Street, which was home to the existing police and fire stations. The project calls for the demolition of those buildings, as well as the old city hall, and some tennis courts.

The Police Department is getting a new, two story 20,000 square foot building. The Fire Department will get a 14,000 square foot home. The goal is to have the new headquarters completed, and ready for use by the end of 2025.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newspismo beachpublic safety
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco