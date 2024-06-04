2024
California Coast News

UC Santa Barbara makes major changes in graduation ceremonies: Some students unhappy

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:13 AM PDT
UCSB

There are some huge changes in graduation ceremonies at UC Santa Barbara, and some of the soon-to-be graduates aren’t happy about it.

UCSB announced that seven commencement ceremonies set for June 14–16 will be relocated from the traditional spot on a lawn bordering the campus lagoon to the university’s Recreation Center Fields. Some students are circulating a petition calling for the ceremonies to take place as originally planned.

Guests will have to have tickets, with a limit for six tickets for each graduate. The university’s website says people entering could have to go through security screening.

The Bren School, and College of Creative Studies ceremonies will remain in their same spots, and tickets won’t be required. The university’s online posting about the changes gives no explanation as to why the changes are taking place, or whether they are linked to the Mideast protests which have been taking place at some university campuses.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
