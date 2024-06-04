Strike over UC handling of pro-Palestinian protests spreads to UC Santa Barbara

A strike involving the largest union in the University of California system has spread to UC Santa Barbara.

The strike is over how some of the campuses handled the recent pro-Palestinian students protests, with UC officials saying participating students and student workers could face legal and disciplinary action.

The strike involves employees who are members of the UAW 4811 union, which represents employees like student researchers, teaching assistants, and tutors. The UC system unsuccessfully went to court to try to stop the walkouts, arguing that the union was in violation of its contract.

The strikers want the UC system to drop charges against those who were arrested and face disciplinary action. UC officials have said no. Officials say the walkout is impacting students because it’s occurring at the end of the academic year.

