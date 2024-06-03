2024
Santa Barbara County man arrested on charges he set his home on fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 3, 2024 at 4:18 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested Monday after intentionally setting his home on fire.
Santa Brabara County Fire Department

A Santa Barbara County man has been arrested on arson, and vandalism charges after Sheriff’s deputies say he intentionally set his house on fire.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Genoa Way in Santa Maria just after 11 Monday morning by reports of a man breaking the windows out of a home. Smoke was pouring from the house when they arrived.

Deputies evacuated nearby homes. No one was hurt. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, but the home was heavily damaged.

The officers say they arrested a resident of the home, Rockie Ginter, on charges he vandalized the home, and set it on fire.
