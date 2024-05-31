Two seriously injured in crash involving bus, pickup truck in Santa Barbara County

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a crash involving a pickup truck and a bus which left two people seriously injured in Santa Barbara County.

It jhappened just after 11 Thursday night, on San Marcos Pass. The collision occured on Highway 154, near Stagecoach Road.

There were 20 people on board the bus, which was coming from the Chumash Casino Resort. Santa Barbara County firefighters say one person on board the bus suffered serious injuries. The driver of the truck was also seriously injured.

The collision temporarily closed Highway 154, but it reopened early Friday morning.