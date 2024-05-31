2024
California Coast News

Rock and roll! Earthquake centered in Ventura County rattles region

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:46 PM PDT
USGS

Friday's magnitude 3.6 quake had an epicenter about three miles northeast of Ojai. No damage or injuries reported.

A small earthquake rattled parts of the Tri-Counties Friday.

The magnitude 3.6 quake occurred at 10:26 a.m. with the epicenter about three miles northeast of Ojai. No injuries or damage was reported.

It was felt throughout much of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Some people as far away as Los Angeles and Orange Counties also noticed the temblor.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
