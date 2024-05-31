Rock and roll! Earthquake centered in Ventura County rattles region
A small earthquake rattled parts of the Tri-Counties Friday.
The magnitude 3.6 quake occurred at 10:26 a.m. with the epicenter about three miles northeast of Ojai. No injuries or damage was reported.
It was felt throughout much of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Some people as far away as Los Angeles and Orange Counties also noticed the temblor.