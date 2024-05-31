2024
More pay, please! Santa Barbara County Grand Jury reports poor pay makes it hard to keep jurors

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:56 AM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Grand Jury members get $25 dollars a day to serve, a number that's been unchaged since before 2000. Report calls for it to be increased to $50 a day.

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report is about the Grand Jury, and problems it’s having in keeping jurors because of the minimal compensation involved.

Jurors get $25 a day, a number that’s stayed the same for quarter of a century. In a new report, Grand Jury officials say many jurors are leaving before the end of their terms because of the small compensation for the time commitment. Jurors are expected to work 25-30 hours a week.

The report calls on the county to increase the stipend from $25 to $50 a day. The Grand Jury is also calling on the county to address a travel issue.

It normally meets in Santa Barbara, which means people from the northern part of the county are forced to travel south. Some Zoom meetings have helped with the issue. But, it wants the county to set aside space so it can meet in Santa Maria once a week, to share the travel that’s involved.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
