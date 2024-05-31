More pay, please! Santa Barbara County Grand Jury reports poor pay makes it hard to keep jurors

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report is about the Grand Jury, and problems it’s having in keeping jurors because of the minimal compensation involved.

Jurors get $25 a day, a number that’s stayed the same for quarter of a century. In a new report, Grand Jury officials say many jurors are leaving before the end of their terms because of the small compensation for the time commitment. Jurors are expected to work 25-30 hours a week.

The report calls on the county to increase the stipend from $25 to $50 a day. The Grand Jury is also calling on the county to address a travel issue.

It normally meets in Santa Barbara, which means people from the northern part of the county are forced to travel south. Some Zoom meetings have helped with the issue. But, it wants the county to set aside space so it can meet in Santa Maria once a week, to share the travel that’s involved.