California Coast News

Thinking about adopting a pet? You can do it for free this weekend at shelters in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 30, 2024 at 10:40 AM PDT
Adoption fees are being waved at participating animal shelters in the Tri-Counties during a statewide event on Saturday.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services
The ASPCA is covering fees for all pets adopted during the first ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, this is the weekend to do it.

More than 150 animal shelters and animal rescue groups across the state are teaming up for what’s being called the California Adopt-a-Pet Day. The event includes a number of participating shelters in the Tri-Counties.

You can adopt a pet for free. During Saturday’s event, all adoption fees are being waived. The ASPCA is covering the adoption fees for the participating shelters.

The ASPCA and the California Animal Welfare Association are teaming up to sponsor the statewide adopt-a-pet-day. The goal is to find homes for more than 2000 pets on Saturday. The sponsors are hoping it will help relieve the pressure on many of the shelters around the state which are currently overcrowded.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco