Thinking about adopting a pet? You can do it for free this weekend at shelters in the Tri-Counties

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, this is the weekend to do it.

More than 150 animal shelters and animal rescue groups across the state are teaming up for what’s being called the California Adopt-a-Pet Day. The event includes a number of participating shelters in the Tri-Counties.

You can adopt a pet for free. During Saturday’s event, all adoption fees are being waived. The ASPCA is covering the adoption fees for the participating shelters.

The ASPCA and the California Animal Welfare Association are teaming up to sponsor the statewide adopt-a-pet-day. The goal is to find homes for more than 2000 pets on Saturday. The sponsors are hoping it will help relieve the pressure on many of the shelters around the state which are currently overcrowded.

