Double play: Two intercontinental ballistic missile tests set for the Central Coast

The Air Force announced plans for a pair of intercontinental ballistic missile test launches from the Central Coast. The first launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is set for 12:01 a.m. June 4, and the second is set for 12:01 a.m. June 6.

They would be the first Minuteman III missile launches from the base in 2024. The Air Force had planned a launch for February, but it was postponed because of work at the launch facility.

Because they had already scheduled one launch for June, Air Force officials say with the personnel already set to be on hand, it made sense to do both. The unarmed missiles are typically flown to a test range in the South Pacific.

Air Force officials say the launches test the preparedness of equipment, and crews. North Korea test launched a number of missiles earlier this week, but military officials say the U.S. launches are unrelated to world events, and were scheduled months ago.