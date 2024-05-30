2024
California Coast News

Double play: Two intercontinental ballistic missile tests set for the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:03 AM PDT
A successful Air Force test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from the Central Coast.
Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas
/
U.S. Air Force
A successful Air Force test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM ballistic missile from the Central Coast.

The Air Force announces plans for ICBM test launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base June 4 and 6.

The Air Force announced plans for a pair of intercontinental ballistic missile test launches from the Central Coast. The first launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is set for 12:01 a.m. June 4, and the second is set for 12:01 a.m. June 6.

They would be the first Minuteman III missile launches from the base in 2024. The Air Force had planned a launch for February, but it was postponed because of work at the launch facility.

Because they had already scheduled one launch for June, Air Force officials say with the personnel already set to be on hand, it made sense to do both. The unarmed missiles are typically flown to a test range in the South Pacific.

Air Force officials say the launches test the preparedness of equipment, and crews. North Korea test launched a number of missiles earlier this week, but military officials say the U.S. launches are unrelated to world events, and were scheduled months ago.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
