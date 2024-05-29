2024
California Coast News

Yee-haw! Santa Maria Elks Rodeo celebrating 81st year

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
Dulcey Lima
/
Unsplash

PRCA Rodeo, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo parade highlight rodeo week events. The traditional western events have raised millions for youth programs.

A slice of western tradition kicks off on the Central Coast Thursday.

 The 81st annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo gets underway Thursday night. There are four days of professional rodeo competition.

 On Saturday, the Elks Rodeo Parade will take place in Santa Maria.

Tens of thousands of people are expected for the parade, which is on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive.

 The rodeo week events have raised more than $40 million dollars over the decades for youth programs in the Santa Maria Valley.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco