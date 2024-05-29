Yee-haw! Santa Maria Elks Rodeo celebrating 81st year

A slice of western tradition kicks off on the Central Coast Thursday.

The 81st annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo gets underway Thursday night. There are four days of professional rodeo competition.

On Saturday, the Elks Rodeo Parade will take place in Santa Maria.

Tens of thousands of people are expected for the parade, which is on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive.

The rodeo week events have raised more than $40 million dollars over the decades for youth programs in the Santa Maria Valley.