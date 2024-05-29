Federal funding will allow two South Coast school districts to get 35 low or zero emission buses

Some South Coast school districts are getting federal funding to buy cleaner running school buses to replace older diesel buses.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will get $5 million dollars to help buy 25 clean school buses. The Ventura Unified School District will receive $2 million for 10 new buses.

The money can be used for zero or low emission buses, as part of efforts to reduce air pollution. The money is coming from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program, which was created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.