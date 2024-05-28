Prosecutors rule fatal shooting of murder suspect by police officers in Simi Valley was justified

Ventura County prosecutors say their review of the fatal officer-involved shooting of a murder suspect show it was justified.

It happened in April of 2022. Los Angeles Police say Derrick Padilla murdered his wife in Los Angeles, and then carjacked his sister-in-law’s car. The next day, a Simi Valley police officer spotted Padilla walking on First Street in Simi Valley.

The officer ordered the man to surrender. He said Padilla refused, and that he then noticed the man had a pistol in his hand. The officer opened fire, and Padilla fired shots as well. A second officer arriving on the scene also fired shots.

Padilla was hit five times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers were unhurt. Prosecutors ruled that based on Padilla’s actions, the officers' actions were justified.

