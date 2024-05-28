2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Prosecutors rule fatal shooting of murder suspect by police officers in Simi Valley was justified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:51 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say it was clear that officers were facing a threat from the man, who was armed with a .357 Magnum pistol.

Ventura County prosecutors say their review of the fatal officer-involved shooting of a murder suspect show it was justified.

It happened in April of 2022. Los Angeles Police say Derrick Padilla murdered his wife in Los Angeles, and then carjacked his sister-in-law’s car. The next day, a Simi Valley police officer spotted Padilla walking on First Street in Simi Valley.

The officer ordered the man to surrender. He said Padilla refused, and that he then noticed the man had a pistol in his hand. The officer opened fire, and Padilla fired shots as well. A second officer arriving on the scene also fired shots.

Padilla was hit five times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers were unhurt. Prosecutors ruled that based on Padilla’s actions, the officers' actions were justified.
Tags
california coast newsofficer involved shootingsimi valley shootingsimi valley police departmentcal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco