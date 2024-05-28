Plane crash triggers brush fires on Central Coast
Pilot escapes without serious injury.
Authorities are investigating a light plane crash which sparked two brush fires on the Central Coast.
A biplane crashed just west of Orcutt Saturday night. The plane ended up upside down, but the pilot escaped without being seriously injured.
The crash triggered a pair of brush fires, which burned just over two acres of brush. Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to control the flames in about a half hour. No homes were damaged by the fires.