2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Plane crash triggers brush fires on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:21 AM PDT
A plane crash in Santa Barbara County triggered a pair of brush fires Saturday night.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A plane crash in Santa Barbara County triggered a pair of brush fires Saturday night.

Pilot escapes without serious injury.

Authorities are investigating a light plane crash which sparked two brush fires on the Central Coast.

A biplane crashed just west of Orcutt Saturday night. The plane ended up upside down, but the pilot escaped without being seriously injured.

The crash triggered a pair of brush fires, which burned just over two acres of brush. Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to control the flames in about a half hour. No homes were damaged by the fires.
Tags
california coast newsorcuttcal coast newsplane crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco