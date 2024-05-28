2024
California Coast News

Firefighters make quick work of brush fire in remote area of Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:10 PM PDT
A brush fire charred more than 30 acres of brush near New Cuyama Monday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Blaze burned more than 30 acres of brush, but no structures were damaged.

An RV towing a vehicle is being blamed for accidently sparking a brush fire in a remote area of Santa Barbara County.

The blaze was reported at about 2:30 Monday afternoon off of Highway 166, about two miles west of New Cuyama. Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on the fire in about a half hour. It burned just under 40 acres of land.

No structures were damaged by the fire.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
