Firefighters make quick work of brush fire in remote area of Santa Barbara County
Blaze burned more than 30 acres of brush, but no structures were damaged.
An RV towing a vehicle is being blamed for accidently sparking a brush fire in a remote area of Santa Barbara County.
The blaze was reported at about 2:30 Monday afternoon off of Highway 166, about two miles west of New Cuyama. Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on the fire in about a half hour. It burned just under 40 acres of land.
No structures were damaged by the fire.