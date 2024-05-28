Atmospheric research instruments set for liftoff from Central Coast

A space mission designed to help us learn more about clouds, gases, and radiation is set to lift off from the Central Coast Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX is set to launch the European Space Agency’s EarthCARE mission from Vandenberg Space Force base. It’s a payload of four research instruments.

Liftoff is planned for 3:20 p.m. The reusable first stage booster is set to land back at the base, so parts of the Tri-Counties could hear sonic booms just before 3:30.