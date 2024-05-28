2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Atmospheric research instruments set for liftoff from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:45 AM PDT
A package of instruments intended for atmospheric research is set for liftoff on a SpaceX rocket from the Central Coast Tuesday afternoon.
European Space Agency
A package of instruments intended for atmospheric research is set for liftoff on a SpaceX rocket from the Central Coast Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX flight could result in sonic booms being heard throughout Tri-Counties.

A space mission designed to help us learn more about clouds, gases, and radiation is set to lift off from the Central Coast Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX is set to launch the European Space Agency’s EarthCARE mission from Vandenberg Space Force base. It’s a payload of four research instruments.

Liftoff is planned for 3:20 p.m. The reusable first stage booster is set to land back at the base, so parts of the Tri-Counties could hear sonic booms just before 3:30.
Tags
california coast newscal coastspaceXsatellite launch
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco