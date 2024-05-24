2024
California Coast News

More than 100 vehicles on hand for illegal street racing event in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:43 PM PDT
Sam Warren
Unsplash
Sam Warren

No one hurt, but two arrested, and multiple citations issued.

It's something you normally see in a TV show or a movie, but this week more than 100 illegal street racers hit the streets of the Conejo Valley.

It happened Sunday night, in Westlake Village. Some residents called 911, reporting more than 100 vehicles racing on Westlake Boulevard near Potrero Road. Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arriving on the scene saw some cars racing. They immediately conducted a series of traffic stops.

Officers say they discovered that a car club from another county organized the event. Most of the club left the area after the deputies arrived.

Two drivers were arrested, and their vehicles were impounded. A number of other drivers were cited.
