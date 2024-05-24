Former Ventura County teacher headed to prison for inappropriate relationship with student

A former teacher at a private school in Ventura County has been sentenced to six years in prison after he pled guilty to charges of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Prosecutors say Paul Herder was involved with a teenage student when he was teaching at Oak Grove School in Ojai. They say it happened between 2013 and 2017.

The former student, who is now an adult, came forward in February of 2023, leading to an investigation.

Herder had moved to Hawaii. He was arrested there in June of 2023, and extradited back to Ventura County. The 66-year-old man pled guilty to six felony counts, leading to his six year state prison sentence.