California Coast News

The show is over before it started: Illegal fireworks shipment headed to Ventura County intercepted

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:53 PM PDT
Some of the illegal fireworks seized at an Oxnard shipping facility. The man police say was the intended recipient was arrested.
Oxnard Police Department
Authorities seize nearly 1500 pounds of fireworks in Oxnard.

A Ventura County man is facing some fireworks over fireworks.

The Oxnard Fire Department received a call Wednesday from a shipping company about receiving a large shipment of fireworks. Firefighters arriving at the warehouse found boxes containing nearly 1500 pounds of fireworks.

Oxnard Police were then called to the scene, because all types of fireworks are illegal in the city. The fireworks came from an out-of-state facility, and investigators say the intended recipient was an Oxnard resident. The 47-year-old man was arrested.

The Ventura County Bomb Squad was called out to safely remove, and dispose of the fireworks.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
