The show is over before it started: Illegal fireworks shipment headed to Ventura County intercepted

A Ventura County man is facing some fireworks over fireworks.

The Oxnard Fire Department received a call Wednesday from a shipping company about receiving a large shipment of fireworks. Firefighters arriving at the warehouse found boxes containing nearly 1500 pounds of fireworks.

Oxnard Police were then called to the scene, because all types of fireworks are illegal in the city. The fireworks came from an out-of-state facility, and investigators say the intended recipient was an Oxnard resident. The 47-year-old man was arrested.

The Ventura County Bomb Squad was called out to safely remove, and dispose of the fireworks.