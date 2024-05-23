2024
Eight pro-Palestian protesters arrested at Central Coast university

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:42 PM PDT
Cal Poly officials say group was blocking road into university, and demonstrators were arrested after they refused to disperse.

Cal Poly officials say eight protesters were arrested after they chained themselves together, and blocked the university’s main California Boulevard entrance.

Officials say the decision was made because the pro-Palestinian demonstrators were blocking a busy road, and posed a threat to themselves, bicyclists, and motorists.
 
Cal Poly police first issued a dispersal order, and when the protesters refused to leave they were arrested Thursday morning.

Five of those arrested were affiliated with the university, and the other three were members of the community.
