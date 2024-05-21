Spy satellites set for liftoff from Central Coast

The latest planned rocket launch from the Central Coast isn’t a secret, but its payload is classified.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1 a.m. Wednesday. It’s carrying a payload of small satellites into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.

In the past, the government agency has launched large spy satellites into orbit. This is considered an effort to diversify its capabilities. NROL-146 is the first in a series of missions intended to put a network of smaller military satellites into orbit.

If the launch doesn’t take place right at 1 a.m., the launch window extends until 3:28 a.m. The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the Pacific Coast.