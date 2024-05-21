Cal Lutheran President stepping down at the end of May

The President of a Ventura County university is leaving at the end of the month. Lori Varlotta is stepping down as the head of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Varlotta became President in 2020, during the pandemic, and inherited some tough problems. Cal Lutheran was struggling financially. She had to make significant budget cuts, but stabilized its finances.

Varlotta also had to deal with a controversy involving a former Ventura County congressman. Elton Gallegly and some of the center’s donors are suing the University because they’re upset over the management of a educational center set up on campus in his name.

A pastor who is the former President of Concordia College in New York has been appointed as Cal Lutheran’s interim President. Dr. John Nunes was also President, and CEO of Lutheran World Relief. He'll take over the post on June 1.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU.

