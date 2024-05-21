Another milestone reached in project to build world's largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley

A Conejo Valley project to build the world’s largest wildlife crossing has hit another major milestone. The more than 80 girders supporting the crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills are now in place.

The final girder was placed over the northbound 101 Tuesday morning, wrapping up a key phase of the more than $90 million construction project.

All southbound 101 lanes will be closed at the project site overnight Tuesday into Wednesday to allow the removal of the massive crane used to swing the 82 girders into place. The closure will be in place from around 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The crossing over Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills will allow wildlife like mountain lions to safely travel between open space areas in the Santa Monica Mountains and the Simi Hills.

Work is far from done. Caltrans officials have said the project should be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.



