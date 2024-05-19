Pop music superstar added to lineup for Santa Barbara County fundraiser for first responders

A pop music has joined the entertainment lineup for a major fundraiser for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

Pink will perform at the September 20th ONE805 concert in Summerland. She’ll join Kenny Loggins and classic rock musician Alan Parsons at the benefit concert on Kevin Costner’s beachfront estate. She’s sold more than 60 million albums, and has received three Grammy awards.

ONE805 raises money for equipment, training, and services that Santa Barbara County’s first responders can’t otherwise afford. In the last year, they’ve help fund free, confidential counseling services for firefighters in the county.

The non-profit group has also helped buy special drones which have heat seeking sensors which can help lost people in remote forest areas, and can also detect wildfires in backcountry areas.