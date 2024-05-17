Unemployment dips in the Tri-Counties
New figures show significant jobless number drops in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.
Just released unemployment figures show major drops in the number of people out of work in the Tri-Counties.
Ventura County went from 4.6% unemployment in March, to 4.2% in April.
Santa Barbara County showed an even bigger month to month drop, going from 5.1% to 4.2%.
And, San Luis Obispo County dipped from a 3.9% jobless rate in March to 3.5% in April.
Statewide, the latest numbers show unemployment holding steady at 5.3%