2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Unemployment dips in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 17, 2024 at 2:14 PM PDT
California Employment Development Department

New figures show significant jobless number drops in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Just released unemployment figures show major drops in the number of people out of work in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County went from 4.6% unemployment in March, to 4.2% in April.

Santa Barbara County showed an even bigger month to month drop, going from 5.1% to 4.2%.

And, San Luis Obispo County dipped from a 3.9% jobless rate in March to 3.5% in April.

Statewide, the latest numbers show unemployment holding steady at 5.3%
Tags
california coast newsunemployment ratecal coast newsjoblessjobless rate
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco