Unemployment dips in the Tri-Counties

Just released unemployment figures show major drops in the number of people out of work in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County went from 4.6% unemployment in March, to 4.2% in April.

Santa Barbara County showed an even bigger month to month drop, going from 5.1% to 4.2%.

And, San Luis Obispo County dipped from a 3.9% jobless rate in March to 3.5% in April.

Statewide, the latest numbers show unemployment holding steady at 5.3%