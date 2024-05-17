Search continues for hit and run driver involved in fatal collision in Ventura County
Investigators looking for older model dark blue Nissan Sentra with front end damage.
The search continues for the driver of a fatal hit and run collision in Ventura County, but we now know the name of the victim.
Oxnard Police say Ponciano Abarca-Garcia was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Cooper Road and Grant Avenue Monday night when he apparently fell down.
Investigators say he was then hit by a car, believed to be a dark blue older model Nissan Sentra. They say the car probably has some front end damage.
The 40-year-old Oxnard man was pronounced dead at the scene.