Search continues for hit and run driver involved in fatal collision in Ventura County

The search continues for the driver of a fatal hit and run collision in Ventura County, but we now know the name of the victim.



Oxnard Police say Ponciano Abarca-Garcia was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Cooper Road and Grant Avenue Monday night when he apparently fell down.

Investigators say he was then hit by a car, believed to be a dark blue older model Nissan Sentra. They say the car probably has some front end damage.

The 40-year-old Oxnard man was pronounced dead at the scene.