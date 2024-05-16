Metrolink offering special service to strawberry-fest in Ventura County this weekend

A commuter rail line is offering a sweet deal for people heading to a big festival in Ventura County this weekend. The 38th annual California Strawberry Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Metrolink is offering special train service for the occasion. It will have a train which leaves LA’s Union Station at 10:30 Saturday and Sunday mornings, making stops in Ventura County. It arrives at the station next to the Fairgrounds just after noon. People can use the special train service to avoid traffic and parking problems.

Then, a special return train will leave the train station just after 4 p.m., making southbound stops through Ventura County before reaching LA at around 6 p.m.

Metrolink is offering a $10 Weekend Day Pass with unlimited ridges. Up to three kids under 17 can ride for free with a fare-paying adult.