3-2-1...liftoff! SpaceX launches satellites from the Central Coast

A rocket carried 20 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast in an unusual morning launch.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday morning. The payload was 20 Starlink satellites. They are part of a growing global network of communications satellites intended to provide internet and cell phone communications to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. While the booster will sometimes land back at the base during daytime launches, creating sonic booms, that wasn't the case with this mission.