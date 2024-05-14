2024
California Coast News

3-2-1...liftoff! SpaceX launches satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM PDT
SpaceX launch 20 communications sateliites into orbit from the Central Coast Tuesday morning.
SpaceX
Falcon 9 rocket carries 20 communications satellites into orbit.

A rocket carried 20 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast in an unusual morning launch.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday morning. The payload was 20 Starlink satellites. They are part of a growing global network of communications satellites intended to provide internet and cell phone communications to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. While the booster will sometimes land back at the base during daytime launches, creating sonic booms, that wasn't the case with this mission.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco