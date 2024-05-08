We're counting you! South Coast city adds network of cameras to gather transportation data

One South Coast city is conducting a very unusual kind of census. This week, the City of Goleta installed about 100 cameras on traffic signal poles around the city.

The city is trying to get updated traffic, pedestrian, and bicycle information on city streets. The information will be used for planning future transportation projects.

City officials say the cameras aren’t monitoring for traffic violations, and will just be used for traffic counts.

The camera network is temporary. City officials say the cameras will only be up for around two weeks, and will then be removed.