California Coast News

We're counting you! South Coast city adds network of cameras to gather transportation data

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 8, 2024 at 12:51 PM PDT
The City of Goleta has added about 100 traffic cameras temporarily to gather information on traffic volume, data which can be used for future transportation planning.
City of Goleta
About 100 cameras deployed in Goleta for transportation census project.

One South Coast city is conducting a very unusual kind of census. This week, the City of Goleta installed about 100 cameras on traffic signal poles around the city.

The city is trying to get updated traffic, pedestrian, and bicycle information on city streets. The information will be used for planning future transportation projects.

City officials say the cameras aren’t monitoring for traffic violations, and will just be used for traffic counts.

The camera network is temporary. City officials say the cameras will only be up for around two weeks, and will then be removed.
