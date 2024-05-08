Man convicted of committing multiple sexual assaults in the Conejo Valley

Prosecutors say a sexual predator who attacked at least five women in the Conejo Valley has convicted of five felony assault counts.

They say between June of 2017, and March of 2020 Edgar Rodriguez Ruelas attacked three hikers, and broke into two apartments where he assaulted teens and women.

He was arrested after an attack on a hiker. Detectives say they were able to recover surveillance camera video of his car passing through a nearby neighborhood. They say they also used DNA evidence to link him to some of the attacks.

The 42-year-old Woodland Hills man is potentially facing more than 50 years in state prison when he’s sentenced in June.