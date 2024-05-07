2024
California Coast News

Police say they've solved three decade old cold case murder in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 7, 2024 at 12:18 PM PDT
An investigator at the scene of a 1991 murder in Ventura, which police say they have now solved using DNA evidence.
Ventura Police photo
An investigator at the scene of a 1991 murder in Ventura, which police say they have now solved using DNA evidence.

DNA evidence used to identify suspect. He died in 1999.

It was a shocking murder which occurred in Ventura County more than three decades ago. Now, detectives say they’ve finally solved the cold case.

In July of 1991, Danielle Clause was sexually assaulted and murdered. The 42-year-old woman’s body was found on a hillside near Tioga Drive, in the hills northeast of Ventura City Hall.

Ventura Police at the scene of the 1991 murder of Danielle Clause,
Ventura Police photo
Ventura Police at the scene of the 1991 murder of Danielle Clause,

Detectives worked on the case for years without success, but it finally ended up in the cold case file.

In 2021, investigators retested some of the crime scene evidence for DNA. They say it led them to a man named Larry Welch, who they positively identified as a suspect. He died in 1999.

There was no known link between the victim and suspect.

Ventura Police officials say they are glad they can finally close the books on the 1991 murder. They say they have more than two dozen other cold cases they are still working on, ranging from unsolved murders to still unidentified bodies.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
