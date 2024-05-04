Proposed $70 million settlement announced in connection with 2015 Santa Barbara County oil spill

Some of the attorneys involved in a lawsuit over the massive 2015 Santa Barbara County oil spill say there’s a $70 million settlement in the case.

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 180 private landowners against Plains All-American pipeline as a result of the 140,000 gallon Refugio oil spill. Attorneys say a federal court judge gave preliminary approval to the agreement to resolve the claims.

As part of the deal, the new pipeline owner agrees that it won’t replace the pipeline system without renewing easement agreements it has with the landowners. Sable would also install the latest safety technology, including automatic shutoff valves.

But, the tentative agreement also includes a clause that the company could repair, and reopen the existing pipeline. Property owners have until the end of August to review the proposed settlement, and if they object to file a response to the deal.