UC Santa Barbara administration responds to Mideast conflict related protests on campus

UC Santa Barbara's administration responded to some of the Mideast related protest activities on the UCSB campus, saying it's willing to work with students but that unlawful activities could face law enforcement action.

On Wednesday, about 200 people took part in a peaceful march on campus. Many carried pro-Palestinian signs. Some students also set up a small camp on campus, where they held teach-ins, and other peaceful activities.

In a letter to the campus community, UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said the university has a long tradition of student activism. He said he's willing to work with students who want to protest.

But, in the latter he also said campus safety is a priority. And, he said those violating laws, or conducting disruptive activities can face legal and disciplinary action.