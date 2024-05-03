2024
California Coast News

UC Santa Barbara administration responds to Mideast conflict related protests on campus

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:07 AM PDT
Protestors set up a camp near UCSB's North Hall this week.
Chancellor says he's willing to work with student groups, but those violating the law may be prosecuted.

UC Santa Barbara's administration responded to some of the Mideast related protest activities on the UCSB campus, saying it's willing to work with students but that unlawful activities could face law enforcement action.

On Wednesday, about 200 people took part in a peaceful march on campus. Many carried pro-Palestinian signs. Some students also set up a small camp on campus, where they held teach-ins, and other peaceful activities.

In a letter to the campus community, UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said the university has a long tradition of student activism. He said he's willing to work with students who want to protest.

But, in the latter he also said campus safety is a priority. And, he said those violating laws, or conducting disruptive activities can face legal and disciplinary action.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
