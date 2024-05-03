2024
Employers slowed hiring in April, report shows

Published May 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM PDT

The Labor Department’s jobs report showed a slowing in hiring for April, coming in under expectations. It’s a sign that the American job market may be shifting into a lower gear this spring, a move that has been expected and hoped for by economists for a long time.

Bloomberg News senior markets editor Mike Regan joins host Anthony Brooks to unpack the data and what it means for employment and the wider economy.

