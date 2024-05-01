2024
California Coast News

UC Santa Barbara scene of Mideast protests: Demonstrations were peaceful

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 1, 2024 at 7:28 PM PDT
Protestors show their support for Palestinian refugees in Gaza with a Wednesday afternoon march at UCSB.
KCLU
Protestors show their support for Palestinian refugees in Gaza with a Wednesday afternoon march at UCSB.

March takes place. There is also a small scale camp, with about a dozen tents.

A South Coast university has joined the list of campuses across the country that are the scenes of protests over the crisis in the Mideast.

About 200 students and staff members took part in a march across part of the UC Santa Barbara campus Wednesday afternoon. Many carried signs calling for an end to the violence in Gaza, and for the UC system to divest financial interests in Israel.

The march ended in a grassy parkway between some buildings, where about 150 people had set up a protest camp.

Demonstrator Erica Bradley said she’s hoping what they are doing will increase awareness in the community about what’s happening in Gaza. She thinks the media has been misrepresenting the conflict, and is also painting an inaccurate picture of protestors as being violent.

Bradley said the hope is to convince the UC system to divest investments which are Israeli-related.

The demonstrations at UCSB were peaceful, with no issues reported.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco