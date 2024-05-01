2024
California Coast News

Sinkhole repairs will close section of state highway in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:22 PM PDT
Efforts to repair a sinkhole will close a section of Highway 192 in Santa Barbara County.
Caltrans
Efforts to repair a sinkhole will close a section of Highway 192 in Santa Barbara County.

Part of State Highway 192 will be shut down for more than a week.

A section of a state highway in Santa Barbara County is going to be closed all next week to repair some storm damage.

There’s a sinkhole on State Route 192 in the Montecito area. A culvert has to be replaced to repair the sinkhole.

Starting Monday, it will be closed daily from Highway 192-Mountain Drive intersection to the Mountain Drive-Hillcrest Road intersection.

It will be closed weekdays from May 6 through May 17 for the $2.5 million repair project.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
