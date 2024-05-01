Sinkhole repairs will close section of state highway in Santa Barbara County

A section of a state highway in Santa Barbara County is going to be closed all next week to repair some storm damage.

There’s a sinkhole on State Route 192 in the Montecito area. A culvert has to be replaced to repair the sinkhole.

Starting Monday, it will be closed daily from Highway 192-Mountain Drive intersection to the Mountain Drive-Hillcrest Road intersection.

It will be closed weekdays from May 6 through May 17 for the $2.5 million repair project.