Sinkhole repairs will close section of state highway in Santa Barbara County
Part of State Highway 192 will be shut down for more than a week.
A section of a state highway in Santa Barbara County is going to be closed all next week to repair some storm damage.
There’s a sinkhole on State Route 192 in the Montecito area. A culvert has to be replaced to repair the sinkhole.
Starting Monday, it will be closed daily from Highway 192-Mountain Drive intersection to the Mountain Drive-Hillcrest Road intersection.
It will be closed weekdays from May 6 through May 17 for the $2.5 million repair project.