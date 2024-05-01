Earthquake rattles parts of Tri-Counties

An earthquake rocked parts of the Tri-Counties.

The magnitude 4.1 quake occurred at 1:49 Wednesday afternoon, and was centered near Corona, in northwestern Riverside County. There were no reports of injuries, or damage.

Some people reported feeling it in eastern Ventura County, especially in Simi Valley. But, there were also reports of a handful of people noticing it in Santa Barbara County.

Seismologists believe it was connected with a series of small quakes felt in Riverside County Tuesday.

