Section of popular Ventura County trail to get $5 million makeover

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2024 at 11:18 AM PDT
Work is getting underway this week to renovate a section of the Ventura River Trail.
City of Ventura
Part of the Ventura River Trail will be repaved. The work also includes the addition of solar lighting and new landscaping.

Work officially gets underway this week on a project to renovate part of a popular South Coast river trail.

The Ventura River Trail project calls for updating a nearly two mile stretch of the trail. The work is taking place on a section of the trail which runs parallel to Highway 33 from the west side of Ventura to downtown Ventura. It was built in the late 1990’s.

After a community survey and workshop, a renovation plan was developed. It includes repaving the trail, adding solar lighting, and improving landscaping and signage.

The city received a $5 million Caltrans state beautification grant to pay for the project. The work is expected to take about four months.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
