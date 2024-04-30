Section of popular Ventura County trail to get $5 million makeover

Work officially gets underway this week on a project to renovate part of a popular South Coast river trail.

The Ventura River Trail project calls for updating a nearly two mile stretch of the trail. The work is taking place on a section of the trail which runs parallel to Highway 33 from the west side of Ventura to downtown Ventura. It was built in the late 1990’s.

After a community survey and workshop, a renovation plan was developed. It includes repaving the trail, adding solar lighting, and improving landscaping and signage.

The city received a $5 million Caltrans state beautification grant to pay for the project. The work is expected to take about four months.